Judy K. Phillips, age 68 of Beckemeyer, died Thursday, April 26, 2018. She was born on May 5, 1949 in Hartford, Ky, a daughter of E.J. and Ruby (Murphy) Kinnison. She married Robert Phillips on Sept. 13, 1970 in Bloomington, Il, and he survives in Beckemeyer. Also surviving are her children, John (Sandy) Phillips of Carlyle, Matthew Phillips of Beckemeyer, Michelle Phillips and friend Chad Miller of Centralia, Michael Phillips of Beckemeyer and Robert D. Phillips and wife Mary of Highland; 12 grandchildren, Josh, Lillie, Kloee, Zoee, Andrew, Brianne, Jeremy, Nick, Kyle, Reno, Cheyenne and Shaun; 3 great grandchildren, Skylar, Aliyanna and Tristin; and 2 brothers, Frank and Jerry Kinnison, both of Bloomington, Il. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Jennifer Phillips, a grandson Spencer, and siblings Barb, Hilda, and Joe.

Judy was a certified physical therapy assistant and a CNA and had worked at assisted living and nursing homes in Breese and Carlyle. She was also known as the “Donut Lady” from working at the Casey’s store in Beckemeyer. She helped at the VFW fish fries in Carlyle, and enjoyed reading, cooking, and camping.

A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00PM Monday, April 30 at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. Scott Broughton officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Beckemeyer Cemetery. Friends may call at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Monday, April 30 from 4:00 PM until service time at 7:00 PM.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Phillips are suggested to the donor’s favorite charity and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.zierenfuneralhome.com.