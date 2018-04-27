Judy Mae Willis, age 73 of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away Thursday April 26, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Mulberry Grove with Bruce Sasse officiating. Interment will follow in Mulberry Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Mulberry Grove.

Judy Mae, the daughter of James Cole Jr. and Ula Mae (Pogue) Fulton, was born August 30, 1944 in Mountain View, Arkansas. She grew up in Southern California, attended the locals schools and graduated from Oxnard High School with honors. Judy worked various jobs, raised her family and attended some college in Quicy, California. She loved working retail management and was a quality control inspector at Felton Plastic Company.

Judy was united in marriage to Maurice Dean Willis on November 25, 1960 in southern California. He survives as do children: Edwin Charles Willis of Mulberry Grove, IL, Sharri Willis and Donald Phillips “Tank” of Mulberry Grove, IL, Gary Ray Willis and wife Rebecca Lynn of Mulberry Grove, IL and Kenneth Dean Willis and wife Charlotte Lynn of California. She was a loving grandmother of 11: James Colt Willis, Alexis Mae Willis, Shawn Allen Willis, Kenley Hamel and husband Joe, Zackary Andrew Willis, Katherine Ray Willis, Sam Brown and wife Kelsey, Olivia Denay Willis, Michael Cole Willis, Heather Elizabeth Willis and Chandra Renee Willis. She was the loving great-grandmother of Cannon and Cullen. Also surviving is her sister Jacki Basinger of California.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother right after birth.