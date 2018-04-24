Katherine L. “Katie” Kellermann, age 34, of O’Fallon, IL, formerly of Breese and Trenton, IL, died Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

She was born January 20, 1984 in St. Louis, MO a daughter of Kevin and Gail, nee Haselhorst, Kellermann of O’Fallon, IL.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Elayna and Harper of O’Fallon, IL; a brother, Chris Kellermann of O’Fallon, IL; aunts and uncles, Cindi (Brad) Weathers of Nashville, IL, Jeff (Arleen) Haselhorst of Noblesville, IN, Mark (Melissa) Haselhorst of Gulf Breeze, FL, Rene’ (Charlie) Lockenour, of Normal, IL, Kelly (Steve) Lake of Breese, IL, Lauri Brueggemann of Breese, IL; and numerous cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Herman and Ruth, nee Klostermann, Haselhorst; paternal grandparents, Kenneth “Butch” and Laura, nee Brassel, Kellermann; and also, her godfather and great-uncle, Clyde Kellermann.

Katie was the Chief Financial Officer at Azimuth Energy in St. Louis, MO. She was a 2002 graduate of O’Fallon High School; she later received her undergraduate degree and MBA in Accounting from McKendree University in Lebanon, IL. She is a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O’Fallon, IL. Katie enjoyed being a part of her daughters sporting events, especially soccer. Katie continues to live on and help others because she was an Organ Donor.

Memorial Mass will be Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O’Fallon, IL with Msgr. William Hitpas and Msgr. Vincent Haselhorst presiding. Interment of the cremains will be at a later date.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 8:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O’Fallon, IL.

PLEASE in lieu of flowers or other gifts memorials may be made to the Children’s Education fund and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the Kellermann family. Checks can be made out to Kevin or Gail Kellermann.