Lester C. Heinzmann, age 93 of Carlyle, passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon.

Mr. Heinzmann was born February 4, 1925 in Centralia, Illinois, a son of Henry and Nora (Roffmann) Heinzmann. He married Velda R. Skates on August 31, 1949, and she preceded in death on September 3, 1975. He married Mary Hintz on July 1, 1980, and she survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Nelson Heinzmann and wife Bonnie of Carlyle, and Bradley Heinzmann and wife Kathleen of Breese; 6 grandchildren, Aaron Heinzmann and wife Jenn, Ethan Heinzmann and wife Brooke, Grant Heinzmann and wife Lynnsey, Stuart Heinzmann and wife Kaylee, Ryan Heinzmann and wife Emily, and Lindsay Brefeld and husband Chris. Also surviving are 15 great grandchildren, Lane, Brady, Samantha, Naomi, Nadia, Kyler, Rhyan, Kalan, Brooks, Clay, Olivia, Jacob and Claire Heinzmann, and Isabella and Luke Brefeld.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Velda, a step son, Terry Hintz, and 3 sisters, Henrietta Schmitz and husband Wilbert, Mildred Mainer and husband Cecil, and Lela Sanders and husband Charles.

Mr. Heinzmann was a dairy farmer all his life. He was a registered Holstein breeder, a member and past president of the Clinton County Holstein Association, and a member and former board member of the Illinois Holstein Association. Lester was also a former East Fork Township supervisor and East Fork representative on the Clinton County Board. Mr. Heinzmann was a devoted fan of Carlyle High School sports and a member of the First Baptist Church in Carlyle. Lester recently retired from the Carlyle Walmart store, where he worked for over 20 years and he was proud of being one of the oldest employees in the Walmart system.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. Mark Myers officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Centralia. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Monday, April 16 from 9:00 AM until service time.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Heinzmann are suggested to Carlyle High School Athletic Boosters or the First Baptist Church in Carlyle and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home.