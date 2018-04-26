Lucille L. Yann, age 96 of Saint Jacob, IL, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born January 16, 1922, in Saint Jacob, IL, the daughter of Oscar E. and Ethel L. (nee Hertzler) Witschie.

On November 21, 1942, she married Edward Glenn Yann Jr. at the E&R Church in St. Jacob, IL. He passed away on December 13, 2007.

She was a member of Saint Jacob United Church of Christ. She was also a member of St. Jacob UCC Women’s Guild; American Legion Auxiliary St. Jacob Post #665; Firemen Auxiliary in St. Jacob, IL; Dubois Auxiliary/Director on Auxiliary Board; Hitz Home/former Board Member; St. Jacob Lion’s Club Member.

She was a 1940 graduate of St. Jacob High School. Lucille work as a Secretary for the Principal at St. Jacob and Triad Schools. She also worked as a cook at St. Jacob High School. Lucille was a member of Saint Jacob UCC, St. Jacob, IL. She was on board for six (6) years, Sunday School teacher for 40 years and Superintendent of Sunday School, YPCO for church and sang in church choir. She was a member of the church Women’s Guild as President and is still secretary. A member of the Grange and the Madison County Home Extension. Served as President for the Lioness Club and officer Lion’s Club in St. Jacob, and she was honored as both Lioness and Lion of the Year. Belongs to Dubois Auxiliary as an officer. She delivered Meals on Wheels since it began. A member of the American Legion in St. Jacob, Illinois. Served as President, Officer, and Chaplain for the Fireman’s Auxiliary. Was on Board of Directors at Hitz Home Board and is still secretary and on auxiliary.

Survivors include :

Son – Donald E. (Audrey) Yann, Troy, IL

Daughter – Marilyn Ann (Mark) Cron, Saint Jacob, IL

Granddaughter – Megan A. Cron, St. Jacob, IL

Granddaughter – Kathryn E. Yann, St. Louis, MO

Granddaughter – Rachel A. (Fiancee Zachary Mueller) Yann, Kansas City , MO

Brother – Clifford (Patricia) Witschie, ., FL

Sister – Doris Beel, Saint Jacob, IL

Sister – Germayn Rehg, Saint Jacob, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Oscar E. Witschie – Died 5/16/1977

Mother – Ethel L. Witschie, nee Hetzler – Died 12/25/1978

Husband – Edward G. Yann Jr. – Died 12/13/2007

Brother – Everett W. Witschie – Died 11/1998

Sister – Margaret P. Kirchner – Died 5/30/2007

Sister – Charlotte A. Owens – Died 10/2004

Sister – Shirley Mae Witschie – Died 3/21/1928

Sister – Delores Gargus – Died 1/06/2010

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Saint Jacob United Church of Christ in Saint Jacob, IL .

Funeral service will be at 5:00 PM on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Saint Jacob United Church of Christ in Saint Jacob, IL, with Rev. Gary Kniepkamp officiating.

Private interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob UCC Building Fund or Donor’s Choice.