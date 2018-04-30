Marjorie U. “Marge” Yohe, nee Umbrell, age 95, of New Baden, died Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden.

Mrs. Yohe was born February 14, 1923 in Chambersburg, PA, a daughter of the late Miles and Glenn, nee Alexander, Umbrell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Yohe, whom she married June 13, 1953 in Reading, PA and he died April 5, 1992; and siblings, Frederick Umbrell and wife Lillian, Lois Reber and husband Gene, and Joseph Umbrell and wife Dorothy.

Surviving are her sons, Patrick (Janet McCready) Yohe of Murphysboro and Thomas (Susan) Yohe of Mascoutah; and grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christopher, and Hannah Yohe.

Marge retired as the Secretary of Nursing Services at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Trenton and the American Legion Post 321 Auxiliary in New Baden.

Funeral Service will be Friday, May 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Deacon Jerry Cato officiating. Interment will follow in Green Mount Cemetery in New Baden.

Visitation will be Friday, May 4, 2018 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Memorials may be made to Clinton Manor Living Center Activity Fund and will be received at the funeral home.

The Yohe family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden for the great care and friendship shown to Marge over the last 10+ years.

