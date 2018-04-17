Marvin D. “Bum” Wehrle, 83, of Trenton, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

Bum was born July 28, 1934 in Trenton, a son of the late Eugene “Doc” and Margaret, nee Drees, Wehrle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Shirley Kanaske and husband Matt, Harold Wehrle, Donald Wehrle, Ronald Wehrle, and Phyllis Zurliene.

Surviving are his wife Joyce, nee Walker, Wehrle of Trenton, whom he married June 2, 1988 in Carlyle; sons, Greg (Debbie) Wehrle of Belleville and Kurt (Karen) Wehrle of Trenton; step-children, Marie Feldt of Highland, Tammy (Nick) Steininger of Scott Air Force Base, and Charles (Sara) Tanner of Highland; grandchildren, Nick (friend Ashley Peterson) Wehrle, Meghan (Connor) Tomlinson, Kristina (Scott) Vitek, Kelsey (David) Willmont, Madelyn and Sophia Feldt, Avery and Garrett Bremer, Danielle Driemeyer, and Reagan Tanner; 6 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Don Zurliene of Phoenix, AZ; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Wehrle of Trenton.

Bum previously sold Insurance for Prudential and was the former owner/operator of Wehrle Construction in Trenton. He was member of St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton, Carpenters Union Local 480-Belleville, and was inducted into the Clinton County Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006 after playing and managing in Trenton for 42 years.

Funeral Service will be Friday, April 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Rev. Gary Kniepkamp officiating. Interment will follow in Trenton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, April 20, 2018 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital and will be received at the funeral home.