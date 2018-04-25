Richard E. Turner, Sr., age 74 of Benld, IL, died Monday, April 23, 2018, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Sunday, April 23, 1944, in St. Louis County, MO, the son of William and Maebelle (nee Jones) Turner Brown.

Survivors include:

Wife – Judith A. Turner, nee Porter, Adams, MA

Son – Richard E. Turner, Jr., Greenville, SC

Daughter – Crystal A. Storm, Hillsboro, IL

Son – Jesse Lee Jones, Witt, IL

Son – Timothy James Jones, Coffeen, IL

Son – Kevin Howard Jones, Nokomis, IL

Brother – William Turner, Hayti, MO.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – William Turner

Mother – Maebelle Turner Brown, nee Jones.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor’s Choice.