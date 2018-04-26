Rodney G. “Rod” Haas, age 58, of Finger, TN and formerly of Trenton, IL died Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Mr. Haas was born January 19, 1960 in Belleville, IL, a son of the late Allen and Doris, nee Meyers, Haas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ronnie and Robert “Bob” Haas.

He is survived by his wife Kimberly, nee Ervin, Haas, of Finger, TN whom he married January 26, 1993 in Belleville, IL; children, Jason Haas of Salem, IL, James Ervin of Springfield, IL, Matthew Haas of Salem, IL, Andrew (Danielle) Haas of Belleville, IL and Anna Haas of Tremont, IL; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Rick Haas of New Baden, IL and Rhonda Sprehe of Mt. Vernon, IL; and mother-in-law, Veronica Lortz of Finger, TN.

Rod was a mechanic and the former owner/operator of Haas Automotive in Trenton, IL. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially chicken farming, blacksmithing, shooting guns, fishing, but above all spending time with his family.

Funeral Service will be Monday, April 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Deacon Linus Klostermann officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Childhood Cemetery, Mascoutah, IL.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. and again on Monday, April 30, 2018 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Trenton Sportsman’s Club and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com