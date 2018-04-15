Roland J. “Rollie” Keller, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Friday, April 13, 2018, at Liberty Village of Maryville in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, September 02, 1930, in Pocahontas, IL, the son of Wilbert and Lucille (nee Widman) Keller.

On Saturday, April 28, 1956, he married Agnes A. Keller nee Frank at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church-Marine, IL, who survives.

He was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Grantfork; VFW Post 5694-Highland, IL; Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department-Grantfork, IL (Past President); Carpenters Union 1535.

Born at Pocahontas, IL; grew up east of Grantfork, IL, on Baumann Road. He attended IXL Grade School, graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1940. He served with the US Army, active duty during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. He worked for the Pierron Elevator and then worked as a carpenter for Al Lantz Construction, Leo Wolfe, Korte Construction and others. He retired in 1992. He enjoyed farming with his dad and brother on the Keller farm. Fishing, hunting, turtle hunting and driving in the country were all things he liked to do.

Survivors include:

Wife – Agnes A. Keller (nee Frank), Highland, IL

Daughter – Angela A. “Angie” (Wayne) Maedge, Highland, IL

Son – Brian C. (Suzanne) Keller, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jamie R. (Scott) Dressler, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Michelle A. (fiance-Daniel Scott) Maedge, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Dana L. (Jared) Suhre, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Brent M. (special friend-Kaitlin Kent) Maedge, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Rachel R. Keller, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Mark S. Keller, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Casey M. (significant other-Jordan Suhre) Keller, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Taylor Dressler, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Morgan Dressler, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Parker Dressler, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Cooper Dressler, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Aiden Suhre, Pocahontas, IL

Great Grandchild – Kellen Suhre, Pocahontas, IL

Great Grandchild – Sloane Suhre, Highland, IL

Sister In-law – Hattie Keller, Waterloo, IL

Brother-in-law – Lawrence (Pat) Frank, Pierron, IL

Brother-in-law – Leonard Frank, Alhambra, IL

Sister In-law – Mary Frank, Highland, IL

Sister In-law – Joan Frank, Alhambra, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Wilbert J Keller – Died 8/11/2001

Mother – Lucille T Keller (nee Widman) – Died 9/16/1994

Brother – Robert D. Keller – Died 11/10/2003

Brother – Gene Charles Keller – infant 11/9/1935-1/3/1936

Father-in-law – Clemens U. “Clem” Frank – Died 3/2/1966

Mother-in-law – Alma M. Frank (nee Ohren) – Died 4/1/1979

Sister In-law – Marie A. Suess – Died 11/26/2011

Sister In-law – LaVerne Moss – Died 6/18/2001

Sister In-law – Clementine E. “Sis” Rinderer – Died 1/14/2012

Sister In-law – Dorothy M. Landolt – Died 1/16/2018

Brother-in-law – Alvin J. “Bud” Frank – Died 10/10/2010

Sister In-law – Clara Heim – Died 7/3/1955

Brother-in-law – Norbert Frank – Died 2/17/1990

Sister In-law – Wilma T. Welchlen – Died 12/24/2012

Brother-in-law – Clemens “Clem” Frank, Jr. – Died 6/5/1980

Brother-in-law – Duane L. Frank – Died 12/4/2004

Brother-in-law – Elmer H. Frank – Died 3/30/2016

Sister In-law – Audrey Frank – Died 11/23/2013

Brother-in-law – Alfred M. Suess – Died 12/7/2000

Brother-in-law – Leroy Moss – Died 4/20/1960

Brother-in-law – Lester Rinderer – Died 6/1/2000

Brother-in-law – Clifford A. Landolt – Died 10/7/1985

Sister In-law – Lucille Frank – Died 1/24/2014

Brother-in-law – Leonard Heim – Died 3/4/1982

Sister In-law – Edna Frank – Died 10/27/2014

Brother-in-law – James Welchlen – Died 5/3/2013

Sister In-law – Darlene Frank – Died 6/18/2006.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Saint Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL, with Fr. Scott A. Snider, Pastor, Presider.

Interment will be at Saint Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church; Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department or VFW Post 5694.