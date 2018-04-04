Ronnie Waters, age 79 of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center, Greenville, IL. The funeral will be held at First Christian Church, Greenville, IL on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 11 am. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 4 pm. to 7 pm. at the church. Burial will be in Mulberry Grove Cemetery, Mulberry Grove, IL. Memorial contributions are suggested The Shriners Hospitals for Children. The family asks to please give memorials in lieu of flowers.

Ronnie was born on April 17, 1938, in Smithboro, IL to Otis L. Waters and Blanche Lucille Green Waters. He married Ruth Ann Ellsworth on June 18, 1960 in Mulberry Grove, IL.

He graduated from Grand Chain High School, joined Local 60 in Morton, IL, moved to Mulberry Grove and worked as a boiler maker until retirement.

Ronnie enjoyed outdoor activities: Gardening, mowing his lawn as much as possible and wood working. He also enjoyed spending time with his grand and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: John (Kim) Waters, Smithboro, IL; Rhonda A. (Kevin) Rickman, Mulberry Grove, IL; and Tola A. (Scott) Snow, Greenville, IL. Brother, Allen (Janet) Waters, Mulberry Grove, IL. Sisters: Sandra Hawkins, Mulberry Grove, IL; Jeanette (Forrest) Brown, Mulberry Grove, IL; and Brenda (Jim) Tedrick, Greenville, IL. Grandchildren: Otis Waters, Jason (Carissa) Waters, Teanna (Korey Blunt) Rickman, Jacob (Nicole) Rickman, John (Katie) Rickman, Tesia (Wesley) Hasekamp, Taylor Snow, Skyler Snow, Shannon Niehaus, Alyssa Niehaus. Great grandchildren: Brandon Ross, Landon Waters, Paige Waters, Caroline Rickman.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Keith Allen Waters; a brother, Gary Waters; and a sister, Donna Grimm.

