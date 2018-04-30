Shirley M. Wheatley, age 89 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born July 16, 1928, in Centerville, IL, the daughter of Oscar E. and Emma J. (nee Levin) Weber.

On June 03, 1949, she married Robert L. Wheatley at Cahokia, IL. He passed away on July 27, 2007.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.

Shirley was born in Centerville, IL and grew up in the Cahokia / Dupo area and graduated Dupo High School in 1946. After graduation she worked in St. Louis, MO. After her marriage she and her husband lived in Schenectady, NY; Cahokia, IL; Belleville, IL; Memphis, TN; and moved to Highland in 1961 where they owned and operated Wheatley’s LP gas. Mrs. Wheatley was a world traveler having been to Russia, Western Europe, Egypt, Italy, Canada, Mexico, Dubai, and Israel. Throughout her 89 years she had volunteered with the Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels and the Highland Food Pantry. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Susan J. (Jim) Nickerson, Highland, IL

Daughter – Christy A. (Keith) Haberer, Highland, IL

Son – Jerry L. (Stephanie) Wheatley, Richmond, TX

Daughter – Robin K. (Frank) Padak, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Robert T. Koelz, Effingham, IL

Grandchild – Shelly J. (Gary) Marti, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Brody R. Wheatley, Richmond, TX

Grandchild – Grant H. Wheatley, Richmond, TX

Grandchild – Erica C. Wheatley, Austin, TX

Grandchild – Shandela A. (William) Anderson, Sparta, IL

Grandchild – Joe S. (Tricia) Stock, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Benjamin J. Haberer (Significant Other Kim Adcock) , Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Jennifer L. (Ned) Kampwerth, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Taylor N. Padak, Chicago, IL

Grandchild – Danielle E. Padak, Columbia, MO

Grandchild – Avery J. Padak, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Alexa M. Padak, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Mariah Singler

Great Grandchild – Cameron Singler

Great Grandchild – Marlee Singler

Great Grandchild – Garrett Marti

Great Grandchild – Gavin Marti

Great Grandchild – Tatum Stock

Great Grandchild – Trent Stock

Great Grandchild – Shelby Haberer

Great Grandchild – Liam Haberer

Great Grandchild – Brenna Kampwerth

Great Grandchild – Haley Koelz

Great Great Grandchild – Daisy .

Nieces and Nephews – Many .

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Oscar E. Weber – Died 1984

Mother – Emma J. Weber nee Levin – Died 5/21/1997

Husband – Robert L. Wheatley – Died 07/27/2007

Sister – Charlotte J. Crouch Barber – Died 11/02/2003

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 03, 2018, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL and from to on , at in , .

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 03, 2018, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Scott Busacker officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church or HACSM (Food Pantry).