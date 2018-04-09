Verna K. Abert

Verna K. (nee Korsmeyer) Abert, 91, of Highland, IL, died Friday, April 6, 2018, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL, surrounded by her family.

Verna was born December 1, 1926, to August and Lydia (nee Schuerman) Korsmeyer, in New Douglas, IL. On December 29, 1946, she married Russell Abert in Alhambra, IL.

They lived on the farm for many years while Russell farmed and Verna taught school. After retirement they moved to Alhambra and spent their winters in Florida. She was a life member of Madison County Retired Teachers, life member of National Education Association, Illinois Education Association, and Eagles of Leesburg, FL. She served on the state board of IEA as a regional legislative member. She was a past president of Salem Women’s Guild and Salem Sunday School Teacher for more than 25 years. Verna had a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education, minor in English, from McKendree College, Lebanon, IL; Master of Science degree from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, and additional certification in administration from SIU, Edwardsville, IL. She taught in rural schools, Alhambra Elementary and Alhambra Principal for a total of 37 years.

She and her husband belonged to Coachmen Roadrunners Chapter 10 and was a life honorary member of Coachmen having attended over 30 international rallies. She spent winters in Leesburg, FL, and was Chairman of Holiday Players theater group for 10 years. She enjoyed traveling and was to every state and most European countries.

She is survived by her Children; James (Connie) Abert, Ross Abert, Mark (Sandy) Abert; Grandchildren, Megan (Chris) Keuss, Aaron (fiancé Becky Touri) Abert, Morgan (Adam) Peters, Tyson (Amber) Abert, Collin (Lindsay) Abert, Jared (fiancé Amanda Pavlicek) Abert, Eric (Tiffany) Abert, Kyle (fiancé Olivia Buehne) Abert; Great Grandchildren, Alex Keuss, Charlotte Keuss, Matthew Keuss, Emersyn Abert, Avery Abert, Taylor Abert, Savannah Abert, Molly Abert, Olin Abert, Maddox Abert.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, August and Lydia Korsmeyer; Husband, Russell Abert (6-16-1998); Brother Nelson Korsmeyer.

Memorials may be made to the Salem Cemetery, American Cancer Society, or Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Visitation: Wednesday, April 11, 2018, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL, and Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Thursday, April 12, 2018, 11:00 am, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Chris Hill, Pastor, and John Mindrup, Salem, UCC, Alhambra, IL.

Interment: Salem Cemetery, Alhambra, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.