Donald M. Roach, age 77, of Mulberry Grove, passed away Tuesday, May 1 at his home. Funeral services for 77 year old Donald M. Roach will be Saturday, May 5 at 10 AM at the Church of Christ in Mulberry Grove. Burial with full military honors by American Legion Post 1180 will be in Maxey Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the church. Masonic services will be held Friday. Memorials are suggested to the Bond County Shriner’s or St. Jude’s Hospital. Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.