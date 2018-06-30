Shirley A. Essenpreis, age 72 of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, June 29, 2018, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville, IL.

She was born August 21, 1945, in Hillsboro, IL, the daughter of Dan and Mary (nee Brown) Balla Jr.

On January 15, 1965, she married Barry L. Essenpreis at Caseyville, IL. He passed away on Wednesday, September 09, 2015.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Adam and Eve’s and UFO at Church.

Shirley was born in Hillsboro, IL and grew up in Donnellson, IL. She graduated Hillsboro High School in 1963. She attended Beauty College in St. Louis. After her marriage she was a stay at home Mom and helped her husband raise hogs, baby calves, Alpacas, mini ponies, donkeys, horses and had a Green Thumb with her garden and house plants. She was an avid reader and enjoyed being outside taking care of the lawn and garden. She attended a book club with her girlfriends, and loved to travel with her husband. She sold Real Estate with Walt Schlemer, Holtzinger, REMAX and Caldwell Banker-Brown. She retired in 2010. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchild and most of all her husband of over 50 years of marriage. .

Survivors include :

Son – Michael R. (Mary) Essenpreis, Sorento, IL

Daughter – Deborah L. “Debbie” (Brady) Kesner, Highland, IL

Son – Thomas R. (Rebecca) Essenpreis, Gardena, CA

Grandchild – James M. Essenpreis, Carbondale, IL

Grandchild – Shannon M. (Drew) Smith, Whidby Island, WA

Grandchild – Sydney A. Kesner, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Taylor R. Kesner, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Sagan S. Essenpreis, Gardenia, CA

Great Grandchild – Alice C. Smith, Whidby Island, WA

Brother – Ronald (Janice) Balla, Jacksonville, IL

Sister – Betty Dodson

Sister In-law – Betty A. (William) Hemann, Edmond, OK

Sister In-law – Mildred E. Balla, Donnellson, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Dan Balla Jr. – Died 11/29/1968

Mother – Mary G. Balla Jr. nee Brown – Died 4/6/1989

Husband – Barry L. Essenpreis – Died 09/09/2015

Brother – Daniel R. Balla – Died 1/4/2000

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, July 02, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 03, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service/Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 03, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Tim Darmour-Paul officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork UCC or St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.