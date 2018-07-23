Mildred M. “Mike” Guttersohn, age 89, of Breese, joined her heavenly Father on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Her journey here began March 6, 1929, when she was born to the late Jacob and Theresa, nee Bell, VanDeLoo. On January 27, 1949, she married Alfred “Butch” Guttersohn; he preceded her in death April 1, 2001.

Mrs. Guttersohn is survived by her children, Alfred “Rick” Guttersohn of Florence, CO, Alan (Denise) Guttersohn of Breese, and Barb Curtis of Martinsville, IN; grandchildren, Heather (Matt Thompson) Guttersohn, Holly (Josh Shimandle) Guttersohn, Brandon Guttersohn, Justin (significant other Haley Shirley) Guttersohn, Cody Guttersohn, Courtney Miller, and Jonathan Curtis; and great-grandchildren, Zoe Thompson and Hannah Miller.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Isabelle Hogan, Lloyd VanDeLoo, Art VanDeLoo, Jeanette Meyer, and Anna Guttersohn; and son-in-law, Stephen Curtis.

Mrs. Guttersohn was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Clinton County Historical Society. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed gardening, genealogy, playing Solitare, and most of all, spending time with her family.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorial Service will be Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Fr. Charles Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow in St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Memorials may be made to Breese American Legion Post 252 or Clinton County Historical Society and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, who is serving the family.