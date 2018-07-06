Allyn K. “Ali” Potthast, 29, of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, July 5, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

Ali was born, January 7, 1989 to Allen and Kathy Jo (nee Dravland) Potthast in Breese, IL.

She was a dairy farmer that loved animals, loved music and loved playing guitars. Ali loved the simple life. She enjoyed riding four wheelers any time she could. She was the fourth of five sisters and one younger brother. She loved Friskie and Gunner her two dogs. Ali played softball every Thursday night in Pierron. She started working when she was 12 and loved it ever since. She was a free spirit who loved art. Ali loved classic cars and had her own 60’s model truck. She was proficient at breeding cows and running the herd.

She is survived by her life partner, Dawn Smith, Gillespie, IL; parents, Allen and Kathy Jo Potthast, Pocahontas IL; siblings, Bri (Roger) Richter, Breese, IL, Jamie Jo (significant other, Daniel Thomas) Mitchell, Highland, IL, Tessa Potthast, Pocahontas, IL, Katie (significant other, Greg McDonald) Potthast, Pocahontas, IL, Sam (significant other, Liz Meyer) Potthast, Highland, IL; several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Aunts and Uncles.

She was preceded in death by her cousin, Abbey Quitmeyer.

Memorials may be made to The Ocean Clean Up Project or PIC Park.

Visitation: Sunday, July 8, 2018, from 2:00 – 5:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, Illinois.

Funeral Service: Sunday, July 8, 2018, 5:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, Illinois.

Clergy: Tim Wynne, Pastor, Niedringhaus United Methodist Church, Granite City, IL.

Interment: At a Later Date

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, Illinois