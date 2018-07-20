Anna K. St.Cin, age 91 of Newberry, FL, died Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Gainsville Health Care Center in Gainesville, FL.

She was born January 06, 1927, in Princeton, KY, the daughter of Boyce and Mable (nee James) Mattingly.

On September 02, 1950, she married Lawrence W. “Sonny” St. Cin in Alton, IL. He passed away on July 06, 2013.

Anna was born in Princeton, KY and a graduate of Eddyville, KY High School. Anna and her husband move to Highland in 1960 to own and operate Sonny’s Place. They sold the tavern and shortly thereafter opened a Sporting Goods and Liquor Store from 1964 to 1974.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Dianna L. (Gary) Miner, Gainesville, FL

Grandchild – Crystal M. Miner, Jensen Beach, FL

Grandchild – Dr. Dean S. (Ki) Miner, MD, Durham, NC

Grandchild – Jeffrey T. (Karen) Miner, High Springs, FL

Great Grandchild – Anabel Miner

Great Grandchild – Madison Miner

Great Grandchild – Allie Miner

Great Grandchild – Avery Sonny Clepper

Great Grandchild – Madex Miner

Great Grandchild – Finn Miner

Sister – Ella M. Jennings-Littleton, Gainesville, FL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Boyce — Mattingly

Mother – Mable Mattingly nee James

Husband – Lawrence W. “Sonny” St. Cin – Died 7/06/2013

Brother – James “Tater” Mattingly – Died 2/25/2006

Brother – William Lucien “Red” Mattingly

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, July 27, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 27, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, Rev. Adam Prichard officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.