Anna K. St.Cin, age 91 of Newberry, FL, died Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Gainsville Health Care Center in Gainesville, FL.
She was born January 06, 1927, in Princeton, KY, the daughter of Boyce and Mable (nee James) Mattingly.
On September 02, 1950, she married Lawrence W. “Sonny” St. Cin in Alton, IL. He passed away on July 06, 2013.
Anna was born in Princeton, KY and a graduate of Eddyville, KY High School. Anna and her husband move to Highland in 1960 to own and operate Sonny’s Place. They sold the tavern and shortly thereafter opened a Sporting Goods and Liquor Store from 1964 to 1974.
Survivors include :
Daughter – Dianna L. (Gary) Miner, Gainesville, FL
Grandchild – Crystal M. Miner, Jensen Beach, FL
Grandchild – Dr. Dean S. (Ki) Miner, MD, Durham, NC
Grandchild – Jeffrey T. (Karen) Miner, High Springs, FL
Great Grandchild – Anabel Miner
Great Grandchild – Madison Miner
Great Grandchild – Allie Miner
Great Grandchild – Avery Sonny Clepper
Great Grandchild – Madex Miner
Great Grandchild – Finn Miner
Sister – Ella M. Jennings-Littleton, Gainesville, FL
She was preceded in death by :
Father – Boyce — Mattingly
Mother – Mable Mattingly nee James
Husband – Lawrence W. “Sonny” St. Cin – Died 7/06/2013
Brother – James “Tater” Mattingly – Died 2/25/2006
Brother – William Lucien “Red” Mattingly
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, July 27, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 27, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, Rev. Adam Prichard officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.