Anthony J. “Too Short” Willis, age 50 of Centralia, passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

Mr. Willis was born on October 24, 1967, in Breese, Illinois, a son of Charles and Sharon (Willis) Anderson, Sr. He married Ina Ewing and they were divorced. He married Rheasa Bradley and they were divorced.

Mr. Willis is survived by his mother – Sharon Smith and husband James of Centralia; his children – Britney Reed and husband Brian of Belleville, Anthony Willis, Jr. of Carlyle, Leron Andrews of Carlyle, and Derek Jansen of Centralia; his grandchildren – Briannah and Brooklyn Reed, Ebony Willis, Kameron Goodin, Anthony Willis, III and Jeremiah Willis; his siblings – Julia Willis and fiancé Keith Huddlen of Carlyle, John Willis and wife Jerriann, Charles Anderson, and Tina Willis and significant other Mike Brown, all of Centralia; and his special friend, Stacey Jordan of Centralia. Anthony is also survived by a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; his grandparents – Julia and James Willis, and Georgette and Alphonso Killion; and an uncle – Anthony Killion.

Anthony worked as a carpenter and roofer and loved going to work. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, pool, dominos and spades. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching all sports and listening to music. Anthony was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Centralia.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, July 6, 2018, at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Friends and family are asked to gather at the cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Willis may be made to his family and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home.