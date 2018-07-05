Billie Sansagraw, age 82 of Keyesport, passed away at her home on Monday, July 2, 2018.

Mrs. Sansagraw was born on October 18, 1935, in St. Louis, a daughter of John L. and Mary (Hill) Linton. She married John G. Sansagraw in St. Louis on December 19, 1953, and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2002.

Billie is survived by her daughters – Ramona Lentz and husband Les and Rosalind Lentz and husband Neil, all of Florissant, Missouri; her grandchildren – Cassandra Lentz, Bradley Lentz, and Keith Lentz and wife Heather; 2 great grandchildren – Johnathan and Haley Lentz; a sister – Loretah Wilkerson and husband Bruce of Keyesport; a brother – Elmo Linton and friend Donna Hill of Keyesport; a brother-in-law – DeWayne Maples of Keyesport; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Sansagraw was preceded in death by her parents – John and Mary Linton; her husband, John Sansagraw; and her siblings – Robert Linton, Nettie Lou Potts, Deloris Ervin, Jack Linton, Harold Linton, Alberta Koch, and Mary Primm Maples.

Billie was a service wife and lived in many places around the world including Okinawa. After her husband’s service, she worked many jobs in the St. Louis area. She loved sewing, bowling, and discussing politics. Billie was an active girl scout leader and also enjoyed camping and collecting dolls. She was a member of Columbus Baptist Church in Keyesport.

Funeral services for Mrs. Sansagraw will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Sunday, July 8, 2018, at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Bruce Sasse, officiating. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Sunday from 12:00 Noon – 3:00 P.M.

Expressions of sympathy in her memory are suggested to the Columbus Baptist Church or to the Clinton County Humane Society and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences and stories may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.