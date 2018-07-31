Charles A. “Bud” Strackeljahn, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Monday, July 30, 2018, at his home in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, April 25, 1936, in Granite City, IL, the son of Albert W. and Gladys C. (nee Jilek) Strackeljahn.

On Monday, October 31, 1955, he married Beverly C. Strackeljahn, nee Hug at Atlanta, GA, who survives.

He was a former member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland and Loyal Order of Moose, Edwardsville; Member of – Helvetia Sharpshooters Society, Highland; Weinheimer Senior Citizens, Highland; Marine & Highland Sportsmans Clubs; O’Fallon Bass Casters Association.

Charles Strackeljahn was born at Granite City, IL. He grew up in Pontoon Beach, Granite City, and Edwardsville, IL; moved to Highland, IL, when he was a Sophomore in High School. He graduated from Highland High in 1955. On June 14, 1955, he enlisted in the US Army and served three years in the military with 16 months in Korean, and was discharged on June 13, 1958. He worked briefly at a number of jobs including the ASC office in Edwardsville; the Highland Power Plant; Broadway Battery & Tire Company and Kloss Meat Market in Grantfork. In 1975, he and his wife purchased Strackeljahn Locker Service in Marine, IL. They sold and retired from the Locker in 1994. After a year’s retirement, Charlie started working for Rural King in Highland. He retired from there in March 2018. Deer hunting and fishing were big avocations. He also enjoyed woodworking, mushroom hunting, making walking sticks and canes, and wine making. He and his wife loved to dance – Polka and Waltzes.

Survivors include:

Wife – Beverly C. Strackeljahn, nee Hug, Highland, IL

Son – Carl L. (Cheryl) Strackeljahn, Highland, IL

Son – Alan D. (Freyda) Strackeljahn, Highland, IL

Daughter – SFC Julie A. (SFC Arthur Smedley USA Retired) Smedley USAF Retired, Downingtown, PA

Son – Jay C. (Husband-Reed Masten) Strackeljahn, Denver , CO

Grandchild – Erin L. (Jaime) Cotto, O Fallon, IL

Grandchild – Daniel J. (Wife-Nicole Flounders) Strackeljahn, Englewood, CO

Grandchild – Jacob C. (Leah) Strackeljahn, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Ana L. Cotto

Great Grandchild – Isabel V. Cotto

Great Grandchild – Josephine L. Strackeljahn

Sister – Rita Bowler, Edwardsville, IL

Sister – Mary Kay Noud, Edwardsville, IL

Sister – Linda Sue (Morris) Denton, Hindsville, AR

Brother – Paul (Deborah) Strackeljahn, Edwardsville, IL

Sister – Ruth (Eugene) Dickerson, Edwardsville, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Albert W. Strackeljahn – Died 5/6/1994

Mother – Gladys C. Strackeljahn, nee Jilek – Died 2/8/2003

Sister – Alberta “Cookie” Strackeljahn (less than a year old).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 01, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 02, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 02, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Will VerDuin, Associate Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Weinheimer Senior Citizens Club.