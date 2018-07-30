Charles E. White, 89, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Montgomery Co., IL, passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:50 p.m. at Fair Haven Christian Home in Decatur, IL. A Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Green Hill Cemetery, Route 185, Van Burensburg, IL. Rev. Tim Logue, Pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Coffeen, IL, will officiate. Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. White was born on October 8, 1928, Sikeston, MO, to the late Walter W. & Stella F. (Warren) White. He was a graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL and had worked at Caterpillar in Decatur, IL where he retired from in 1988 as an Inspector. He married Phyllis Bess, on June 12, 1949, in Coffeen, IL. She preceded him in death on August 9, 2008. Mr White was a member of the N.R.A.; U.A.W. Local #751 in Decatur, IL & Sunnyside Church of Christ in Decatur, IL. He was a car enthusiast, especially Mercedes-Benz. He loved to buy, sell and trade cars.

Mr. White is survived by three daughters, Linda (Philip) Russell of Decatur, IL, Susan (Russell) Anderson of Decatur, IL, and Janet Cox (Randy Costley) of Decatur, IL; grandchildren, Stacey & Larry Waddington, Kaylin & Renee Askew Wikoff, Erin & Gus Gomes, Megan Barnes, Evan & Ashley Claypool & Brett & Katy Claypool; fifteen great grandchildren and three sisters, Joann Saparito, Wilma (Bill) Paslay & Mary (Jeff) Kosiver. Along with his parents and wife, Mr. White was preceded in death by one great grandson and three brothers, Evan White, Robert White & Jerry White.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Coffeen, IL.