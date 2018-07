Charles O. Wineinger, age 81, of Pocahontas, passed away Sunday, July 15 at his home. Funeral services for 81 year old Charles O. Wineinger will be Thursday, July 19 at noon at Meridith Funeral Home in Pocahontas. Burial will be in Hug Cemetery in Pocahontas. Friends may call Thursday s from 10 AM to noon at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.