Danny L. Elam, age 74 of Greenville, IL passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018 at his home. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 10 AM at The Greenville First Christian Church. Burial will be in Robinson Cemetery with military rites by Greenville V.F.W. Post #1377. Friends may call Tuesday, July 10, 2018 from 5-8 PM at the Greenville First Christian Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Danny Elam Family.

Danny was born July 1, 1943 in Vandalia, IL to Alfred and Myrtle (Hunter) Elam. He married Charlene McCray on March 23, 1968 in Greenville, IL. She died September 7, 2011. He is survived by his sons; Doug (Misty) Elam of Greenville, IL, Bruce (Bea) Elam of Greenville, IL, and Shawn (Amanda) Elam of Donnellson, IL. He is also survived by a brother Dean Elam of Vandalia, IL, two sisters Lila Frerichs of Swansea, IL, Lulubelle Breuchaud of Greenville, IL, thirteen grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law Doris Elam of Vandalia, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, four brothers Lloyd Elam, Floyd Elam, Robert Elam, and Lyle Elam along with a sisters Fairy Lee Pryor. He was also preceded by five brothers and sisters in infancy, Lela, Margaret, Lonnel, Kenneth, and Geraldine

He great up in Vandalia, IL. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 and was stationed at Fort Knox. After the service he moved to Greenville, IL and worked for Jefferson Smurfit in Highland for over 40 years. He was a member of the Greenville Central Christian Church where he also served as an elder.