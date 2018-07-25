Darrell Rankin

Darrell (nee Wofford) Rankin, 82, of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at her residence.

Darrell was born March 20, 1936, to Jack and Virginia (nee Ferguson) Wofford, in Clarendon, AR. In September of 1954, she married James “Jim” Rankin in Clarendon.

She was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL. Darrell was a mother and homemaker until her children were grown. She then worked with her husband at Family Care Pharmacy & Family Care Medical for several years. She loved children. Darrell taught her children and grandchildren how to love and to make Lemon Icebox Pies.

She is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Rankin, Highland, IL; children, James Rankin, Jr., Indian Harbor Beach, FL and Page (Rob) Davis, Cabot, AR; daughter-in-law, Vicky Rankin, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Heather (Tim) Sendera, Andrew James (Jenny) Rankin, Ian Davis, Connor (Alyssa) Davis, Grant Davis; great grandchildren, Jonathan & William Sendera, James Madison & Abigail Rankin; brother, Jack (Jackie Sue) Wofford, Jr., Scottsville, KY; Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack & Virginia Wofford; sister, Rozina Thomas; brother-in-law, Harry Thomas; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Thomas and Ruby Rankin.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Shriners Children’s Hospital, or any Children’s Charity of your choosing.

Memorial Service: Saturday, August 4, 2018, at 1:00 pm, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Wil VerDuin, Associate Pastor, EvUCC, Highland, IL, Rev. Tom Rankin, Pastor, Wisetown Baptist Church, Rev. Robert Davis, Pastor, Cabot, AR.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.