David Lee Goodin, age 69 of Carlyle, was taken to his eternal home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at St. Louis University Hospital.

David was born in Christopher, Illinois on December 10, 1948, to the late Roy and Pearline (Armstrong) Goodin. He married Pauletta Sue (Gammon) Stevenson on August 4, 1974, in Centralia and she survives in Carlyle.

He was a devoted and loving father to his daughters – Linda VonBurg and husband Craig of Carlyle, Heather Behrens and husband Jon of Hoffman, and Jessie Perez and husband David of El Paso, Texas. He was the proud grandpa of 4 grandchildren – Jani Goodin, Kayla VonBurg, Benjamin VonBurg, and Brooks Behrens; brothers-and sisters-in-law – Jack and Eileen Gammon, Terry and Geralyn Gammon, Janet Gammon; brother in law, JD Shaw; a dear family friend – Jeanne Kleber; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dogs Bubby and Little Bitty.

Preceding David in death were his parents – Roy and Pearline Gammon; his mother-and father-in-law – Paul and Malinda Gammon; his sisters – Kaye Howell, Mary Bennett, Judy Milligan, and Nancy Shaw; brothers-in-law – Edward Gammon, Gail “Blue” Bennett, Charles Howell, and Leroy Milligan; and a nephew – Tim Barnfield.

David attended the First Baptist Church in Carlyle and was baptized by Pastor Steve Barrett of the First United Methodist Church in Carlyle. He was a proud patriot and veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an early and founding member of Carlyle Homefront, a member of Carlyle Legion Post 404, a 20-year member of Clinton County E.S.D.A. and the Vietnam Veteran of America. David received a degree from Kaskaskia College in mining and retired in 2003 from the City of Carlyle after 21 years of employment. Hobbies included collecting die-cast models of previously owned vehicles, hunting and deer camp trips, stock cars, and he participated in numerous truck pulls. He was a member of the Centralia Trap Club in Sandoval, was a gun collector, enjoyed target shooting and teaching his daughters to shoot. David enjoyed being with family and friends and he had a soft spot in his heart for all animals.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle with Rev. Steve Barrett, officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Thursday, July 19 from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Goodin are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.zierenfuneralhome.com.