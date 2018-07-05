Dorothy C. “Dottie” Thole, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, July 05, 2018, at Faith Countryside Homes/Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Sunday, October 17, 1926, in Aviston, IL, the daughter of Theodore and Helena (nee Wolters) Frohn.

On Wednesday, April 26, 1950, she married Joseph G. Thole at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Aviston, IL, who passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2000.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, former member of Daughters of Isabella; former member of St. Anne Altar Sodality.

Dottie was born in Aviston, IL. After graduating from St. Francis School in Aviston, IL, she moved to Highland, IL and began working at the Moulton-Barley Shoe Factory in Highland. In 1947 she began working for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. Following the birth of her children, she became a full time mother. She enjoyed gardening, She always had a beautiful flower garden full of roses and other varieties of flowers. She also had her prized strawberry patch. She was a expert seamstress and also enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Dottie was an avid euchre player and enjoyed participating in tournaments. She and her husband, Joe, lived in Highland until 1967 when they built a home near the family farm east of Highland. In 2009 she moved back to Highland and became a resident at Legacy Place. After retirement, she travelled to Europe several times as well extensive travel in the United States and Canada. She also enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Shirley A. (Alan) Weiss, Highland, IL

Son – Gary J. (Candace) Thole, Billings, MT

Son – Ronald J. Thole, Highland, IL

Son – David K. (Marsha) Thole, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jason A. (Emily) Weiss, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Rebecca L. (Dave) Roth, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Joseph W. (Joyce) Thole, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Joseph M. Thole, Buffalo, WY

Grandchild – Jonathan J. Thole, Denver, CO

Grandchild – Jennifer M. Thole, Billings, MT

Grandchild – Jessica D. Thole, Billings, MT

Great Grandchild – Braden M. Weiss, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Tyler P. Weiss, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Adele Karina Roth, Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Charlet Josephine Thole, Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Amelia Rose Roth, Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Malcolm Joseph Roth, Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Evelyn Mae Thole, Troy, IL

Great Grandchild – Henry G. Thole, Denver, CO

Godchild – Alan Thuenemann.

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – Joseph G. “Joe” Thole – Died 07/23/2000

Father – Theodore H. Frohn – Died 11/22/1971

Mother – Helena Frohn, nee Wolters – Died 08/08/1969

Daughter-in-law – Gayle A. Thole – Died 04/11/2016

Sister – Lorene M. Rehkemper – Died 05/09/2008

Sister – Pauline C. Thuenemann – Died 08/24/2015

Brother – Charles F. Frohn – Died 04/12/1999.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Monday, July 09, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 09, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Adam Prichard, Parochial Vicar, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, Celebrant.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association; American Heart Association; Hospice of Southern Illinois.