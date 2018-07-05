George B. Johnston, age 92 of Keyesport, passed away at Breese Nursing Home on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Mr. Johnston was born on April 21, 1926, a son of William and Gladys (Potts) Johnston. He married Mary Ann Spangler on June 26, 1948, in Carlyle and she preceded him in death on May 5, 2011.

Mr. Johnston is survived by a son – Bill Johnston and wife Mary of Greenville; a sister – Dorothy Meyer and husband Charles of Carlyle; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents – William and Gladys Johnston; his wife – Mary Ann Johnston; 2 sisters – Betty Lou Johnston and Mary Kay Rhine and her husband Rodell; a brother – John L. Johnston; and a sister-in-law – Opal Johnston.

George was a lifelong farmer. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and achieved the rank of Seamen First Class. He was a member of the Keyesport American Legion.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Monday, July 9, 2018, from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Johnston are suggested to the Keyesport American Legion or to the Keyesport Fire Department and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home.