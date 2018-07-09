Jean F. Knebel, age 95 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, July 07, 2018, at Faith Countryside Homes/Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Saturday, November 11, 1922, in Troy, IL, the daughter of Edward and Anna (nee Capelle) Wise.

On Monday, March 10, 1947, she married Harold J. “Harry” Knebel at Edwardsville, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Jean was born in Troy, IL. She graduated from McCray-Dewey High School, Troy, IL, in 1940. She enjoyed being a cheerleader for McCray-Dewey High School. She attended and graduated from Brown Business College. She worked for Famous and Barr in St. Louis and later on at Alton Box Board in the office at Highland. She enjoyed collecting antiques (china and glassware). She and her husband travelled to the Southwest, New England and Canada. They celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2017.

Survivors include:

Husband – Harold J. “Harry” Knebel, Highland, IL

Son – Harry (Karen Jobe – wife) Knebel, Belleville, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Edward J. Wise – Died 5/10/1967

Mother – Anna J. Wise (nee Capelle) – Died 11/30/1961.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Family Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Family Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul School Educational Foundation; Highland Home; or Masses.