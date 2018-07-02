Johanna E. Tebbe, age 91, of St. Rose, died Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Carlyle Healthcare Center.

Ms. Tebbe was born December 30, 1926 in St. Rose Twp., a daughter of the late Catherine, nee Nordmann, and John B. Tebbe, Sr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Augusta Timmermann and husband Joseph, Catherine Von Hatten and husband Frank, Bernard Tebbe, and John Tebbe. Jr.

Surviving are a sister-in-law, Beatrice Tebbe of St. Rose and nieces and nephews.

Johanna retired from the housekeeping department at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, and the Daughters of Isabella Precious Blood Circle 718.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, July 6, 2018 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.

Memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Breese who is serving the family.

