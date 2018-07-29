Joyce E. Keillor age 82 of Greenville, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018 at her home.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church with Pastor Deborah Somerville officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery for her family.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday at the Greenville Free Methodist Church and from 10 a.m. Saturday until service time. Memorials for Joyce may be made to the Greenville Free Methodist Church or to the Leonard and Joyce Keillor Scholarship for International Students at Greenville University, at the service or at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.

Joyce Elaine Erickson, the daughter of A. William Erickson and Ellen Ollila Erickson, was born on June 6, 1936 in Valley City, North Dakota. The family moved to the North Michigan conference where her father pastored churches all over Northern Michigan. Joyce graduated from Belding, Michigan and from Spring Arbor Junior College in 1956. Joyce came to Greenville College in 1958 where she graduated in 1959. Joyce taught at Central School, Greenville Elementary School, and for Mulberry Grove School district at the Smithboro Elementary School. Joyce received her Master’s degree from SIU-E in Early Childhood Education in 1975. She taught early Childhood Development at Greenville College until her retirement in 1998. In retirement Joyce enjoyed travelling, quilting, reading, games with friends, and water aerobics.

Joyce and Leonard William Keillor were united in marriage on June 21, 1957 in Spring Arbor and enjoyed over 45 years together before his death on May 11, 2003. They are the parents of four children who survive: Rod G. (Pam) Keillor of Carlsbad, CA, Matthew S. (Rachel) Keillor of Highlands Ranch, CO, Jolene S. Keillor of Greenville, Debbi J. Keillor of Greenville, eight grandchildren: Amy (Derek) Nastase, Megan (Mubdi) Keillor-Rahman, Ian William Wolf, Caden Keillor, Austin Keillor, Christian Keillor, Natalie Keillor, Andrew Keillor, and one great-granddaughter: Gwendolyn Nastase. Joyce is also survived by her siblings: sister Ruby Henry of Riverside, CA, and brother William (Gloria) Erickson of Suttons Bay, MI.

Joyce is a member of the Women’s Club serving as past president and threw out the first pitch at the Cardinal’s Game in 1979, the Faculty Women’s Club, the Utlaut Memorial Hospital Axillary holding many offices including past president, helped with the Utlaut Hospital Bazaar and the Thrift Store. Joyce was an active member of the Greenville Free Methodist Church where she helped start the Pre School at the Church in 1967.