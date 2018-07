Kimberly Sue Carter-Parker, age 48 of Texas, passed away suddenly July 14, 2018 at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. She is the daughter of Owen Carter, Jr. and Linda Carter.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.