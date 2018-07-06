Larry D. Jacob, age 76 of Trenton, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 5, 2018.

Mr. Jacob was born in East St. Louis on March 4, 1942, a son of the late Cleo and Dinnie (Hippard) Jacob. He married Betty J. Johnson on May 5, 1988, and she survives in Trenton.

In addition to Betty, his wife of 30 years, Larry is also survived by a son – Dosker Meyer and wife Eva of Carlyle; a daughter – Crystal Carroll and friend Michael Sifrit of Trenton; his grandchildren – Corey Meyer, Caley Meyer, Caitlin Meyer, Courtney Isaak and husband Austin, Carli Carroll and friend Justin Moss, Greyson Siddens, and Emersen Siddens; his great grandchildren – Miles Isaak, Justice, Nevaeh, Kainen, and Haven. He is also survived by 2 brothers – Rod Jacob and wife Mary Jo and Keith Jacob and wife Barbara “Babbs”; a nephew – Ryan Jacob and wife Michelle; a nephew – Shannon Jacob; and a great nephew – Max Jacob.

Mr. Jacob worked for Illinois Power for 37 years and was a member of the Plumbers and Gasfitters Local 360 for 50 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #545 in Shiloh and a member of the Trenton First United Methodist Church. Larry was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and played softball for the Sinovic Misfits. He had served in the United States Air Force Reserve.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 10, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday morning from 8:00 – 10:00 A.M.

In lieu of other gifts, memorial donations are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children and they will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences and stories may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.