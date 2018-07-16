Lawren D. Mueller, age 92 of Saint Jacob, IL, died Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, IL.

He was born June 08, 1926, in Highland, IL, the son of William and Sedelia (nee Weder) Mueller.

On August 20, 1949, he married Margaret R.E. “Micky” Ratchford at Highland, IL. She passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2006.

He was a member of Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Lawren Mueller was born in Highland, Illinois, on June 8, 1926. Known as Rene as a boy and Larry as an adult, he grew up in Highland and graduated from Highland High School in 1944. Born to be an author, Mueller launched his writing career at the age of 11, publishing a newsletter that featured neighborhood news and national events like the Joe Louis vs. Max Schmeling boxing bout.Mueller was a well-known outdoor writer and author of more than a dozen books. As the Hunting Dog Editor for Outdoor Life magazine from 1982 through 2006, he published a monthly dog column and numerous articles on extreme hunting and outdoor adventures. He also wrote articles for the major national outdoor magazines Field & Stream and Sports Afield, and Gun Digest, and for Outdoor Illinois and smaller hunting publications. Mueller and his wife Micky traveled the country, visiting nearly every state to interview experts for his articles.Mueller’s most recent books include “Extreme Outdoor Adventures: Who Survives And Why” and “Bear Attacks of the Century,” both published by Lyons Press. The latter was featured in an episode of the ABC-TV series “In An Instant” about a man who survived a grizzly bear attack using survival tips he recalled from Mueller’s book. Other publications by Mueller include books on bird dog and retriever training, pet homes, and electrical wiring. His first book, “The Calculating Fisherman,” included a unique slide calculator to predict the best fishing conditions based on temperature, barometric pressure, oxygen, weather, light and other variables. His weekly newspaper column “Hunting & Fishing by Larry Mueller” ran in the Highland News Leader and the Belleville News-Democrat for 24 years, beginning in 1958. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mueller enlisted during World War II just weeks after high school graduation and a day before his 18th birthday. He served as an electrician’s mate in the Pacific, with assignments in Sasebo and Nagasaki, Japan, and Leyte in the Philippines. He loved ocean sailing and served two years in the Navy Reserves, spending “vacation” time crossing the Panama Canal. After his Navy service, Mueller earned an associates degree in electronics/electrical engineering and taught at Rankin Technical College. He owned and operated the television repair shop TeleTronics in the 1950s and 1960s.Mueller enjoyed studying the history of his 150-year-old home in St. Jacob and tracing his family ancestry back to Michael Deck (Dyche), who established Deck’s Prairie well before settlers came to the Highland area.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Beverly S. Palmer, Aledo, IL

Son – William P. (JoAnne) Mueller, Joppa, MD

Daughter – Mary M. (Anthony) Schanuel, Wentzville, MO

Daughter – Anne P. Cicero, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Margie (Mike) Wigan

Grandchild – Rachel (Mark) Brown

Grandchild – Jesse Mueller

Grandchild – Melissa (Ed) Burkeley

Grandchild – Mathew J. (Stephanie) Cicero

Grandchild – Adam Mueller

Grandchild – Noel Mueller

Grandchild – Shane Mueller

Grandchild – Conor Mueller

Great Grandchild – Mikaela Hoover

Great Grandchild – Hannah Brown

Great Grandchild – Ethan Brown

Great Grandchild – Aubrey Brown

Great Grandchild – Johnathan M. Cicero

Great Grandchild – Nathan M. Cicero

He was preceded in death by :

Father – William J. P. Mueller

Mother – Sedelia — Mueller nee Weder – Died 4/6/1987

Wife – Margaret R.E. “Micky” Mueller nee Ratchford – Died 8/17/2006

Daughter – Michele M. Mueller – Died 9/21/1969

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL, with Father Paul Hibing officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made as Masses or to BJC Hospice.