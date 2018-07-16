Loretta E. Meyer, 96, of RR Trenton, died Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Aperion Care Nursing Home in Mascoutah. She was born July 18, 1921 in Trenton, the daughter of Frank and Catherine, nee Loehr, Meyer.

Loretta is survived by her nieces and nephew; Francis (Diana) Laux of Prospect Heights, Kathy (Dave) Rudy of Mascoutah, and Verlan “Bud” (Debbie) Laux of Trenton; she is also survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Marcell J. Meyer; two sisters, Cecilia B. Meyer and Agatha Laux; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Laux.

Ms. Meyer was a homemaker and a member of St. George Parish in New Baden. She enjoyed the simple farm life and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Gene Neff officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 20, 2018 from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home.