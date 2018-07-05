Martha L. “Martie” Isler, age 95, of Trenton, died Thursday, July 5, 2018 in Aviston.

Mrs. Isler was born December 17, 1922 in Trenton, a daughter of the late William and Caroline, nee Alfeldt, Seefeldt. She married Burnell Votrain July 31, 1945; he preceded her in death June 13, 1971. She married Alphonse Isler September 13, 1975; he preceded her in death June 12, 1988.

Mrs. Isler is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Joy (Barry) Vlad of Trenton, Melvin (Kim) Deimeke of Trenton, Donna Martin of Highland, Mary Lue Bange of Pierron, Judy Alberternst of Trenton, and Richard (Lisa) Alberternst of Summerfield; and sisters-in-law June Sanderson of Texas, Sally Nagy of Lebanon, and DeLorse Merrill of Springfield, Missouri.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Elvera Deimeke and her husband Ben, Margaret Deimeke-Roth and her husbands George Deimeke and Dominic Roth, Mildred Goeden and her husband Clifford, Luetta Alberternst and her husband Joseph; and nephews Vince Deimeke, Bernard Deimeke, and Clifford Goeden.

Mrs. Isler was previously a seamstress and was a member of St. John United Church of Christ and their Women’s J.O.Y. Fellowship. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John United Church of Christ in Trenton with Reverend Christy Eckert presiding. Interment will follow in Trenton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Trenton, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com.