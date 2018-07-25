Matthew Huels, of Carlyle, 88 years old on July 9, passed from this earth to a greater reward on July 24, 2018. His children were at his side literally ushering him up to a better place what we call heaven. He is gone but his presence on this earth was felt and will continue to be so forever – most especially by his wife, Rita of almost 62 years and his children – Thomas, Paul (Karen), Matt Jr., William (Cathy) Huels and Janet Winkler, Mary Jo Schmitz (David) and Diane Lovejoy (Nicholas) – he was the grandfather and great grandfather of many.

He was the 2nd youngest child of Paul and Lizzie Huels. Eddie Joe Huels (Nancy) is here with us, along with a sister in law, Betty Huels. Siblings and in-laws that preceded in death were Sister Joette, Louie, Kate (Adolph), Paul (Aggie), Carl (Helen), Olive (Ed).

Please join us if you can/care to on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, IL. Father George and Father Buerster will celebrate a mass in Matt’s memory at 12 noon. After the celebration we would like you all to join us at St. Mary’s church hall for a reception and luncheon.

No need for flowers. If you choose to donate, our wishes are to give to DESC in Matt’s memory. We are so grateful for their care for the homeless and our son Matt Jr. who lives in Seattle and suffers from mental illness. He is not able to share his father’s farewell. Thank you, Rita.