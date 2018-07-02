Nancy Alexander, age 78 of Carlyle, passed away at Cedarhurst Senior Living Center in Breese on July 2, 2018.

Mrs. Alexander was born in Breese on September 6, 1939, a daughter of the late Vincent and Agnes (Wade) Etter. She married Ray Gene Alexander at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle on September 24, 1960, and he survives in Carlyle.

In addition to her husband, Nancy is also survived by her children – Tom Alexander and wife Mitzi of Carlyle, John Alexander and wife Heather of Ottawa, Illinois, Keith Alexander and wife Chris of Carlyle, and Sara Leonhardt and husband Mark of Lively Grove, Illinois; her grandchildren – Jared Alexander and wife Krystal, Jenelle Alexander and fiancé Kyle Hempen, Jolyn Wreath and husband Zachary, Jamie Alexander, Taelor Alexander, Kylie Alexander, Jason Norton, Hannah Kampwerth and husband Jared, Adam Alexander, Cody Jackson, Kyle Jackson and fiancé Jenna Bechtold, and Lucas Leonhardt; great grandchildren – Ella Kampwerth, Camden Tuthill, Landen Hempen, Taytum Alexander, and Emersyn Alexander; a sister – Evelyn Mann of Effingham; and a sister-in-law – Carol Sue Wade and husband David of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son – Michael Ray Alexander; a sister – Janet Patterson and her husband Larry; and a brother-in-law – Douglas Keith.

Mrs. Alexander graduated from Mater Dei High School in 1957. She retired from the Illinois Department of Public Aid and was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Nancy enjoyed playing cards, camping, and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, July 6, 2018, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Thursday, July 5, 2018, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Friday morning from 8:00 – 10:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Alexander are suggested to Memory Care at Cedarhurst Senior Living Center or to Heartland Hospice and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.zierenfuneralhome.com.