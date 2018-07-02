Pauline W. Arends, age 81 of Greenville, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, June 28, 2018 with her family at her side.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the Greenville First Baptist Church with Rev. David Bilyeu officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday and at the Church from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time. For those who desire memorials in Pauline’s memory may be made to the Greenville First Baptist Church or to the Greenville Public Library.

Pauline Wyla Neilan, the daughter of Lorna Stoltenberg Neilan and Paul Neilan, was born on June 13, 1937 in Burke, South Dakota. Pauline was raised there and graduated Valedictorian from Burke High School in 1955. Pauline graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota with her BS in Education in 1959. Pauline moved to Greenville where she taught for 26 years Home Economics at Greenville High School and English at Greenville Junior High. Pauline earned her Master’s in School Counseling from SIU-Edwardsville in 1983. In retirement, Pauline read stories to patients at Fair Oaks Nursing Home for 19 years and wrote life stories of the senior church members. Pauline served on the Greenville Public Library Board for 32 years and was a Past President. She is a 50 years member of the Pierian Club, was named Educator of the Year by the Greenville Women’s Club in 1982, and is a member of the Greenville First Baptist Church where she served on many boards.

Pauline and Robert E. Arends were united in marriage on August 2, 1959 at the Baptist Church in Brookings, SD. and have enjoyed over 58 years together. Bob survives as does their daughter Kayleen Arends Carmody and her husband James of Clayton, MO, and a grandson Matthew Carmody.

Pauline is one of ten Neilan children and is survived by Nathan Neilan and his wife Roxanne of Newell, SD., Ann Lindwurm of Lander, WY. Etta Payne and husband Steve of The Villages, FL. Geary Neilan of Hermosa, SD. Sandra Kay Whitemen and husband Don of Powell, WY. and Coreen “Peggy” Schenefeld and husband Dennis of Dallas, SD.

Pauline is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: H. D. Neilan, Lornadel Neilan and Michael Neilan