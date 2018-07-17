Ramona K. Lallish, nee Booth, age 59, of Greenville, IL passed away Monday, July 16, 2018 at her home. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 11 AM at Young Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may call Friday, July 20, 2018 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

Ramona was born April 29, 1959 in Highland, IL to Chester “Sam” and Norma “Annie” (File) Booth. She married Bobby D. Lallish on June 26, 1984 in Hillsboro, IL. She is survived by her husband Bobby D. Lallish of Greenville, IL., her mother Norma “Annie” Booth of Sorento, IL, her sons Ricky Lallish and his wife Niki of Highland, IL, William Lallish and his wife Connie of Anchorage, AK, and Robert Lallish and his wife Nanette of Fairview Heights, IL. She is also survived by her sister Kathy Allen of Hillsboro, IL, her brother Steve Booth of Nashville, Indiana, eight grandchildren; Christy Farthing, Brent Lallish, Brian Lallish, Christopher Lallish, Michelle McGinnis, Ryan Lallish, Morgan Lallish, and Taylor Becker along with seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father.

She grew up in Sorento, IL and graduated from Greenville High School in 1977. She worked for KEP in Greenville and also for Witte Hardware in Vandalia, IL. She then worked for United Stationers which is now Essendent for 23 years.