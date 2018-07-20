Robert “Bob” Rakers, age 77 of Carlyle, passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

Mr. Rakers was born on March 7, 1941, to the late Frank and Bertha (Huelsman) Rakers. He married Jane Peppenhorst on April 18, 1967, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Jane, Bob is also survived by a daughter – Marla Smith and husband Paul of Breese; 2 sons – Kevin Rakers and wife Steffaine of Salem and Blaine Rakers and wife Jessica of Salem; 7 grandchildren – Meghan Branch and husband Caleb, Ashley Fuehne and husband Phillip, Courtney Smith, Kyle Rakers, Jasmyn Pas, Jordan Pas, and Danny Rakers; a great grandchild – Aubrey Branch; 3 brothers – Carl Rakers, Dennis Rakers, and Virgil Rakers and wife Beverly; 3 sisters – Ruth Gerstner, Betty Voss and husband Leonard, and Mary Howell and husband Larry; and his in-laws – Lester and Millie Peppenhorst, Marilyn and Harold Klutho, Alice and Bernard Von Hatten, Judy and Sylvester Revermann, and Larry and Sharon Peppenhorst.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Rakers was preceded in death by his siblings and in-laws – Bert and Sylvia Rakers, Jean and Don Mueller, Jerry and Dolly Rakers, Marcel Rakers, Maurice Rakers, Bob Gerstner, James Hollenkamp, and Joan Rakers; and his father-and mother-in-law – Cleo and Regina Peppenhorst.

Mr. Rakers retired from the City of Carlyle after 30 years of service. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a life member of the Carlyle V.F.W. Post 3523, the Catholic War Veterans, and the Bartelso American Legion Post 976. Bob was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, the Clinton County Farm Bureau, the Knights of Columbus Council 1382, Carlyle, and the Catholic Holy Family Society. He loved spending time with his family and working at the farm with his horses and other animals.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of other gifts, the family suggests memorial donations to the Wounded Warriors, St. Mary’s Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Memorials will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.zierenfuneralhome.com.