Rose Ann Hanke, age 73 of Ferrin, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

Mrs. Hanke was born in rural Hoyleton on October 26, 1944, a daughter of Walter and Emma (Boehne) Unverfehrt. She married Roger Hanke in Hoyleton on June 11, 1966, and he preceded her in death on December 19, 2008.

Rose is survived by her children – Caroline Tate and husband Randy of Hoffman, Tim Hanke and wife Chris of Boulder, and Cindy Hoffmann and husband Steve of rural Carlyle; 7 grandchildren – Tyler Tate and fiancé Jessica Knolhoff, Shaelyn Tate and fiancé Scott Huels, Nicole and Lucas Hanke, and Hannah, Hayden, and Sophia Hoffmann; 2 sisters – Gladys Kastrup and husband David of St. Charles, Missouri and Doris Brammeier of Ferrin; a brother – Wayne Unverfehrt and wife Ruth of Hoyleton; and her in-laws – Betty Fauke of Carlyle, Phyllis Hanke of Carlyle, and Larry Hanke and wife Diane of rural Carlyle.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; a brother – Roy Unverfehrt; and her in-laws – Delbert Brammeier, Don Hanke, and Ken Fauke.

Rose owned and operated a family farm with her husband and worked at Carlyle Abstract Company for over 35 years. She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin where she taught Sunday school, was a member and office holder of the Ladies Aid and the LWML. Rose enjoyed yard work and traveling, but more than all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin with Rev. Jonathan Jennings, officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Friday, July 20 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin on Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Hanke are suggested to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Activity Building Fund, Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, or to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.zierenfuneralhome.com.