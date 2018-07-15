Rosemary M. Eversgerd, age 84, of Germantown and formerly of Belleville, died Friday, July 13, 2018 at Carlyle Healthcare Center.

Mrs. Eversgerd was born June 17, 1934 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Howard and Estelle, nee Winski, McElroy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Eversgerd, whom she married February 11, 1961 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville and he died September 7, 1999; and a daughter, Joyce Eversgerd.

Surviving are her children, Stanley (fiancée Sheryl Dickerson) Eversgerd of Bartelso and Jean Eversgerd of Belleville; grandchildren, Eric J. (Lauren) Eversgerd, Luke J. (friend Megan Feldmann) Eversgerd, Brett M. Schaefer, and Todd J. (Kimberly) Perry; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Ashlyn, Kylee, Emma, and Hannah and was highly anticipating the birth of her 6th great-grandchild; siblings, Tom (Shirley) McElroy of Troy and Carol (Ricky) Standefer of Collinsville.

Rosemary formerly cleaned at the King’s House in Belleville and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleville, and she enjoyed baking, word searches, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per Rosemary’s request, a private funeral service will be held at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will be in Green Mount Cemetery, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and will be received through Moss Funeral Home.

