Sharon Yvonne Cruthis, 83, of Hillsboro, IL, passed away at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

Sharon was born March 20, 1935 in Sorento, IL, the daughter of David and Emma Strohkirch McGibany.

She graduated from Sorento High School in 1950 at the age of 15. Sharon spent her younger years as a homemaker, but would then go on to work as a dietary manager for Utlaut Health Services for many years, retiring in the early 90’s. She was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church of Sorento, and enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, reading western novels, rooting for the Chicago Cubs, and watching NASCAR, especially Richard Petty. Above all, Sharon’s greatest joy in life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three infant children; brothers, Darrell, Dennis, Dean, David, and Max McGibany; and sisters, Reahn Goshorn, Cleda Wall, Delores Davis, and Wanda Lynch.

Sharon is survived by her children, Renee (husband, Red) Kuhl of Donnellson, IL, Marilyn (husband, Henry) Gerdes of Litchfield, IL, Raymond Cruthis of Temple, TX, and Rhonda (husband, Gary) Steed of Greenville, IL; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Letty Wall of Sorento, IL; step-children, Patty Cruthis-Abert, Karena Cruthis, Andee Koontz, and Keith Cruthis; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church of Sorento, 401 S. State St., Sorento, IL 62086, with Rev. Tom Brewer and Donald Wall, Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: The United Methodist Church of Sorento, 401 S. State St., Sorento, IL 62086 or HSHS Holy Family Hospital Dietary Department, 200 Healthcare Dr., Greenville, IL 62246.

