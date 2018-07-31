Terri L. Munie, age 60 of Pocahontas, IL, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at her home in rural Pocahontas, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, February 25, 1958, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Gerald D. and Marilyn A. (nee Seifried) Wenzel.

On Friday, January 12, 1979, she married Denis D. Munie at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL, Woodmen of the World Camp 105, Highland; VFW Auxiliary-Post #5694, Highland; Helvetia Sharpshooters Society, Highland; Highland Sportsmans Club; Highland Historical Society.

Terri was born and grew up in Highland, IL. She was a 1976 graduate of Highland High School. She attended Belleville Area College. She worked as an EMT for Highland Ambulance Service until 1984. She and her husband operated and then purchased Munie Trucking and also purchased Munie Gravel Pit. She served as President until this year, when the children took over. They operated a fleet of trucks and excavating equipment, suppling gravel and dirt to local construction sites. She was excellent homemaker and avid scrap booker. She enjoyed knitting, watching grandchildren’s sporting events, and reading. She was a Cardinals Baseball fan. She bowled for many years at Hi-Top Bowl. She loved camping and boating every weekend at Harbor Light Bay in Keyesport, where they owned property. She enjoyed spending time with her many family and friends.

Survivors include:

Husband – Denis D. Munie, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Christina L. (Ryan) Hopkins, Chester, IL

Daughter – Barbara L. (Judson “Jud”) Corby, Alton, IL

Son – Gerald D. Munie, Pocahontas, IL

Step Mother – Maria L. “Marlies” Bruens Wenzel, nee Wind, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Hunter A. Munie, Chester, IL

Grandchild – Gage M. Hopkins – twin, Chester, IL

Grandchild – Garret M. Hopkins – twin, Chester, IL

Grandchild – Kolton D. Corby, Alton, IL

Grandchild – Charlotte L. “Charlee” Corby, Alton, IL

Sister – Kathleen L. (John) Peffley, Greenville, IL

Sister – Pamela S. (Significant Other Larry O’Dell) Pelot, Troy, IL

Brother – Thomas D. (Robbie) Wenzel, Northville, MI

Sister – Janet M. (Bob) Bellm, Florissant, MO

Step Sister – Diane M. (Charles) Gettle, Fair Grove, MO.

Mother-In-law – Eleanor C. Munie, Pierron, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Gerald D. “Jerry” Wenzel – Died 4/23/2014

Mother – Marilyn A. Wenzel, nee Seifried – Died 4/25/1993

Father In-law – Duane A. Munie – Died 3/6/2004.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, August 03, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, August 04, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 04, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Father Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Celebrant; Father Scott A. Snider, Pastor, Mother of Dolors, Vandalia, IL, Con-celebrant.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children St. Louis or Charity of Donor’s Choice.