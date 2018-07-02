TSgt. Derek C. Hunt USAF Retired, age 64 of Highland, IL, died Friday, June 29, 2018, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born March 31, 1954, in Torrance, CA, the son of Donna J. Miller.

On August 15, 1982, he married Lisa A. Clark in the Phillippines.

Derek was born in California and at age 6 his family moved to Cincinnati, OH. He played AA Baseball for Cincinnati Reds after graduating High School and prior to joining the Air Force. He entered the US Air Force after High School and attained a College Degree while serving. He served in the Philippines in a Security Program. He also served at McConnell AF Base in Wichita, KS. He retired with an honorable discharge after nearly 16 years of service in 1995. He traveled with his wife as she served in Dallas, TX and at Scott AF base. In retirement he worked security at John Cochran VA Hospital. He enjoyed driving Corvettes, Motorcycles, and enjoyed a good sound system. He loved time spent with his son, friends, fishing, and sport activities.

Survivors include :

Wife – SM Sgt. Lisa A. Hunt nee Clark retired USAF, Highland, IL

Son – Justin R. Hunt, Highland, IL

Mother-in-law – Getonia “Toni” J. Clark Jr., Florissant, MO

Brother In-law – Robert L. (Theresa) Clark, Pensacola, FL

Sister-in-law – Darla J. (Donald) Guelbert, Florissant, MO

Sister-in-law – Cynthia G. (Husband Anthony J. Bruns) Clark, Edwardsville, IL

Sister-in-law – Gina R. Porter, Cuba, MO

Brother-in-law – John N. (Dawn) Clark, West Alton, MO

Nieces and Nephews – Many

He was preceded in death by :

Father

Mother – Donna J. Miller

Father-in-law – Robert Clark Jr. – Died Aug 1984

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 05, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Military Honors will be performed by members of VFW Post #5694 and American Legion Post # 439 of Highland.

The family will hold a private Memorial Gathering later.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.