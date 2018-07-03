Wanda B. Hinze

Wanda B. (nee Hoxworth) Hinze, 89, of Marine, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Highland Health Care and Rehab Center, Highland, Illinois.

Wanda was born August 12, 1928, to Wylie and Wille (nee Horner) Hoxworth in Hayti, Missouri. On October 1, 1944, she married Jerald L. Hinze in Southeast Missouri.

She never met a stranger. She loved fishing and camping, but was happiest when she was with her family. Wanda also crocheted and enjoyed her flower garden. Wanda worked at Basler Electric for 36 years.

She is survived by her two Daughters, Tronda (Joe) Gillespie, Highland, IL, and Carolyn Robinson, Pocahontas, IL; Grandchildren, Carol (Roger) Weiss, Joe (Janet) Gillespie III, Bille (significant other Jeff Hofmann) Singleton; Great Gandchildren, Alayna Gillespie, Abby Jo (Ryan) Eilers, Josie Singleton, Miranda Weiss, Maggie Weiss, Luke Hofmann; Great, Great Grandchild, Rhett Eilers; Several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Wylie and Wille Hoxworth; Husband, Jerald L. Hinze; Sisters, Pearline Tanner and Juanett DuBois; Brother, Billy Hoxworth.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association.

Visitation: Monday, July 9, 2018, from 10:00 – 11:30 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, Illinois.

Funeral Service: Monday, July 9, 2018, 11:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, Illinois.

Clergy: Dee Armes, Care Pastor, First Christian Church, Greenville, Illinois.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery, Highland, Illinois.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, Illinois