Wayland “Sonny” Backs, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Thursday, July 5, 2018.

Mr. Backs was born on August 17, 1937, in Hoffman, Illinois, a son of Robert and Viola (Obermeier) Backs. He married Phyllis Kelley on April 22, 2013, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Phyllis, Mr. Backs is also survived by a son – Charles Backs and wife Connie of St. Louis; a grandson – Jake; and his nieces and nephews – Rita and Robert Smith, Janet and Scott Pries, Robert and Lindsey Aldag, and Elizabeth and Scott Bauer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister – Betty Aldag and her husband Robert.

In following with his wishes, he will be cremated. Inurnment will take place at McClure Cemetery in Gladwin, Michigan at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle.