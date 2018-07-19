Wayne E. Hoffman, age 89, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018 at Beecher Manor in Beecher, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Noffsinger Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.

Wayne Elvin, the son of Elvin Hugo and Oral Audrey Tedrick Hoffman, was born April 1, 1929 in Vandalia, Illinois. He grew up on the Hoffman Farm. Wayne attended Evans one room school and then later graduated from Vandalia High School. He worked at Ford Motor Company in the stamping plant for many years.

Wayne and Beverly A. Kelley were united in marriage in 1956 in Vandalia, Illinois at the Kelley home. They have enjoyed over 60 years together. She survives. Their only son, Kevin Wayne Hoffman, passed away on April 30, 2000.

He is survived by a brother Billy Hoffman of Vandalia and his wife Patricia, brother Delbert Hoffman of Vandalia and a sister Janet McCain of Vandalia.

Proceeded in death by his son, parents, siblings Carolyn McCain, twins Norma McCain and Marilyn McCain.