William C. “Billy” Counts, age 61 of Highland, IL, died Monday, July 2, 2018, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, March 27, 1957, in Kennett, MO, the son of Nubblie Johnson and Treva Mae (nee Counts) Bradshaw.

William was born and grew up at Kenneth, MO. The family moved to Washington Park, IL. He worked at Eckert’s Farms for a brief period, did odd-jobs for a number of years. He moved to Highland 16 years ago. He loved to hunt, fish and camp. He was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed playing Bingo and watching stock car races in Highland.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Misty (Joseph) Bowersox, Lewistown, PA

Son – Tommy (Randa) Riefer, Lewistown, PA

Daughter – Melissa Counts, Lewistown, PA

Sister – Patricia D. Price, Highland, IL

Sister – Letha A. Bradshaw, Mascoutah, IL

Grandchildren – Five

Nephew – Steven P. Price, Hamel, IL

Nephew – James A. (Jennifer) Price, Pierron, IL

Nephew – Michael P. Tomarchio, Anderson, IN

Niece – Monica A. Bradshaw, Mascoutah, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Mother – Treva Mae (nee Counts) Bradshaw – Died 6/30/1980

Step Father – Pete Bradshaw – Died 1997

Raised by Grandmother – Lorene Braswell – Died 12/08/1996

Father – Nubblie Johnson

Pet Dog – “Bubba” Boston Terrier

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

No Services to be scheduled.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.